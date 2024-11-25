Rome plans to host conference on Ukraine with Russia's participation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rome plans to collaborate with the incoming US administration under President Donald Trump to organize a conference on Ukraine involving Russia, Italian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Antonio Tajani said in an interview with Corriere della Sera, News.az reports citing TASS .

"We must ensure that the peace conference [on Ukraine] is convened as soon as possible, with the participation of Russia and the US. We plan to work on this with the Trump administration," the minister said, adding that the coming year should mark the end of the Ukrainian conflict.Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrey Sibiga is set to attend the G7 foreign ministers' meeting on November 26, marking the end of Italy’s presidency of the informal group.

