Rome residents informed about Khojaly genocide (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Members of the Azerbaijani community in Italy have held a social campaign to promote public awareness about the Khojaly genocide in Rome, News.Az reports.

Members of the Italy-Azerbaijan Alliance informed residents of the capital about the crimes committed by Armenians against Azerbaijani people, the truths of Khojaly and the work done in order to make the genocide known to the world.

It was reported that 31 years ago, in the town of Khojaly, Azerbaijan, in one night, the armed forces of Armenia killed 613 people because of their ethnicity, 8 families were completely destroyed, 25 children lost both parents, 130 children lost one of their parents, 1,275 people were taken prisoner and 150 people went missing.

Residents of Rome were also informed about the "Justice for Khojaly" international awareness campaign initiated by Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva. It was mentioned that the people of Azerbaijan demand a legal and political assessment of the Khojaly tragedy and the punishment of the guilty.

During the social campaign, the local residents were presented with informative booklets about the Khojaly massacre, protective masks and pens with the “Kharibulbul” symbol.

News.Az