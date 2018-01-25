Rome’s Sapienza University hosts conference on Azerbaijan - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 24, Rome’s Sapienza University hosted an academic conference titled ‘Research on Azerbaijan in Italy: themes and prospects'.

The event was organized by Roma Sapienza Foundation and the Communications and Social Researches Department of the same University.

Opening the conference, the Sapienza University Rector Eugenio Gaudio stressed close cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy in all spheres and the growing number of Azerbaijani students educating in Italy especially at the Sapienza University over the past years. He hailed the conduction of a conference on Azerbaijan at the University he leads and added that such events contribute to development of relations between the two countries.

Azerbaijan’s ambassador to Italy Mammad Ahmadzada spoke about the history and the current realities of our country, the announcement of 2018 as the Year of Democratic Republic by the President of Azerbaijan, the celebration of the 27th anniversary of restoration of Azerbaijan’s independence this year and the achievements of our country through these years, as well as the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh. Speaking about the Azerbaijan-Italy relations, the diplomat shared his views on the celebration of the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries last year and the results and prospects achieved in relations.

Chairman of Roma Sapienza Foundation Antonello Biagini, Coordinator of University Postgraduate Studies in History Alessandro Saggioro, as well as head of the Cooperation and Development Program Marko Kilento stressed the role of the conference in studying Azerbaijan’s realities, its development and its role in relations with Italy and international relations.

It has to be noted that the conference was held in four panels – Law, History, Social and Political Studies respectively and the doctoral candidates holding researches on Azerbaijan delivered the speeches during the event. During these panels the speeches were related to the legal aspects of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict, the history and energy policy of Azerbaijan, its relations with Turkey, Iran, Russia, other countries of the region, the United States and EU, public diplomacy, social welfare in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani literature, the books about Azerbaijan published in Italy.

The conference was attended by researchers studying Azerbaijan in Italy.

News.Az

