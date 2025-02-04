Ronaldo claims he is superior to Messi in GOAT debate

In a recent interview with Spanish television, Cristiano Ronaldo confidently asserted his place as the greatest footballer in history.

In an interview with media outlet LaSexta TV, Ronaldo said: “I’m the best player in football history. I haven’t seen anyone better than me in football history, and I’m saying truth from my heart,” News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The 39-year-old Portuguese forward has faced constant comparisons with fellow superstar Lionel Messi throughout his career with Ronaldo conceding during the interview that many fans prefer the Argentine forward.

But Ronaldo insisted that statistics back up his claim to be the best.

“I’m talking about numbers,” Ronaldo said. “I think I’m the most complete player to have existed. In my opinion, I think it’s me. I do everything well in football: with my head, free kicks, left foot. I’m fast. I’m strong.

“One thing is taste. If you like Messi, Pele, Maradona, I understand that and I respect that, but saying Ronaldo isn’t complete … I’m the most complete. I haven’t seen anybody better than me, and I say it from the heart.”

Ronaldo, who previously played for Real Madrid and Manchester United, is the captain of Saudi Pro League side Al-Nassr.

During the interview, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner also made his opinion known on the debate over the greatest goal scorer of all time. Ronaldo holds the record as the highest goal scorer ever with 923, the latest coming in a brace in Al-Nassr’s 4-0 AFC Champions League victory over Al Wasl on Monday.

“Who’s the best goal scorer in history? It’s about numbers. Full stop,” Ronaldo said.

“Who’s the player in history who’s scored the most goals with their head, their left foot, penalties, free kicks? I was looking the other day, and not being left-footed, I’m in the top 10 goal scorers with their left foot in history – and with my head and with my right foot and penalties. All of them.”

Ronaldo topped Forbes’s 2024 list of the best paid athletes as his earnings off the pitch reached $60m, boosted by more than a billion social media followers.

The forward, who turns 40 on Wednesday, still isn’t contemplating retirement from club or international football.

