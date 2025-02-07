Rosatom CEO, IAEA chief meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Raphael Grossi have started their meeting in Moscow.

The meeting is taking place at Moscow's VDNKh Exhibition Center, at the Atom pavilion. The parties are expected to hold a joint press conference following the talks, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Earlier, Grossi held negotiations on nuclear security in Kyiv. This trip was his 11th visit to Ukraine since the conflict escalated in 2022.

News.Az