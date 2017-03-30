Yandex metrika counter

Rosatom looks for partners in Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear project

The share of the partners of Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom in the Akkuyu nuclear project in Turkey may reach 49% in 2018, Rosatom Chief Execu

"Yes, we’re setting the task," he said when asked whether the company’s partners may raise its share in the project to 49% next year, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

Likhachev did not specified which companies are negotiating for the acquisition of a stake in the project, noting that interest is shown by both Turkish and Russian companies, TASS reported.

News.Az


honor Patriotic War martyrs

