Rosatom looks for partners in Turkey’s Akkuyu nuclear project
- 30 Mar 2017 10:45
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- World
The share of the partners of Russia’s state-owned nuclear corporation Rosatom in the Akkuyu nuclear project in Turkey may reach 49% in 2018, Rosatom Chief Execu
"Yes, we’re setting the task," he said when asked whether the company’s partners may raise its share in the project to 49% next year, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.
Likhachev did not specified which companies are negotiating for the acquisition of a stake in the project, noting that interest is shown by both Turkish and Russian companies, TASS reported.
News.Az