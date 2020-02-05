Rosneft signs contract on supply of 2 mln tonnes of oil to India by end-2020

Rosneft and Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) have signed a contract to supply up to 2 mln tonnes of oil to India via the port of Novorossiysk by the end of 2020, Russia’s oil major said in a statement on Wednesday, TASS reported.

The contract was signed as part of the visit of Chief Executive Officer of Rosneft Igor Sechin to New Delhi. During that visit, a working meeting was also held with Indian minister of oil and gas Dharmendra Pradhan. News.Az

