Rosselkhoznadzor toughens control over supplies of tomatoes from Armenia

Rosselkhoznadzor intends to control the pre-shipment of batches of tomatoes intended for deliveries from Armenia to Russia, due to suspicions of re-export.

This is stated in the message of the ministry, ITAR TASS reports.

"Rosselkhoznadzor plans to organize pre-shipment control in the Republic of Armenia of tomato consignments intended for deliveries to the territory of the Russian Federation," the Russian department noted.

News.Az

News.Az