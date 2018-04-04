Rosselkhoznadzor toughens control over supplies of tomatoes from Armenia
Rosselkhoznadzor intends to control the pre-shipment of batches of tomatoes intended for deliveries from Armenia to Russia, due to suspicions of re-export.
This is stated in the message of the ministry, ITAR TASS reports.
"Rosselkhoznadzor plans to organize pre-shipment control in the Republic of Armenia of tomato consignments intended for deliveries to the territory of the Russian Federation," the Russian department noted.
