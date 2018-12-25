Rouhani: Azerbaijan – one of the closest countries to Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Speaking on Tuesday in a meeting with Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis (Parliament) Ogtay Asadov, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described relations betwe

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Ogtay Asadov is on a visit to Iran.

He said, “Fortunately, relations between the two countries in the recent years have been promoting and today, we are witnessing close cooperation and relations between Tehran and Baku”.

Rouhani added, “The fruit of attempts and close relations of the authorities of the two countries has been development of relations and cooperation in between the two countries”.

“Because of its close culture, religion and culture to Iran, the Azerbaijan Republic is one of the closest countries to Iran and we have had good relations with the country since its independence,” continued the Iranian president.

He also described cooperation in different fields such as industry, pharmaceuticals and science and technology developing and said, “Iran and the Azerbaijan Republic took an important decision for using energy resources in Caspian Sea”.

“I hope that with the efforts of the authorities of the two countries, we witness faster implementation of agreements, because this is a win-win agreement to the interest of the two countries and nations,” he continued.

On the cooperation between the two countries in construction of North-South Corridor, Dr Rouhani said, “With full implementation of the North-South Corridor, the Sea of Oman and the Indian Ocean will be connected to the Azerbaijan Republic, Russia, the Black Sea, and Eastern and Northern Europe”.

He added, “The legal regime of Caspian Sea is very important for all Caspian Sea littoral states and to date, good steps have been taken in this regard among the countries”.

“We believe that regional issues and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and political solutions”, said Rouhani, adding, “We should try to resolve regional issues within political framework though dialogue with protecting the rights of the nations”.

“In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran is ready to help resolve regional disputes,” he continued.

During the meeting, Ogtay Asadov said, “The presidents of the two countries are determined to further cement relations and cooperation”.

“Trade between the two countries has increased 40% in 2018, which can further increase based on the capabilities and potentials in the two countries,” he added.

He also hailed the Islamic Republic of Iran’s approach towards regional and international issues and problems and defending the sovereignty and territorial integrity of its neighboring countries respectful and said, “Certainly, regional issues and disagreements can only be resolved by the hands of the countries of the region”.

News.Az

News.Az