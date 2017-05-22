Rouhani hails Azerbaijan as Iran’s great neighbor

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Azerbaijan enjoy good relations and coordination, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who was re-elected in the May 19 presidential election.

Azerbaijan is a great neighbor of the Islamic Republic and the ties of the two countries witnessed great development under Iran’s 11th government and Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Rouhani said in his first presser after re-election in Tehran May 22, Trend correspondent reported from the event.

The collaboration and coordination between the two countries will continue, Rouhani said, adding the Iran-Azerbaijan relations are strategic.

The ties between the two countries went even beyond the bilateral level, and trilateral meetings were held with Azerbaijani and other countries’ leaders, including a trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Baku in 2016.

“This will go on and the next trilateral meeting most likely will be held in Tehran,” Rouhani added.

Iran and Azerbaijan have major plan in the field of transportation and are working on a joint railroad project which will link the EU and Russia, through Azerbaijan, to Iran’s Bandar Abbas in Persian Gulf.

News.Az

News.Az