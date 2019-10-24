Rouhani: Iran, Azerbaijan making efforts to enhance strategic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran and Azerbaijan are making efforts to enhance strategic relations, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told reporters in Tehran before his visit to Azerbaijan.

“Iran and Azerbaijan have been getting closer during the past six years,” the president added, Trend reports referring to the Iranian Presidential Administration’s website.

The president added that relations with friendly and neighboring Azerbaijan are of particular importance to Iran.

“Important agreements on the Caspian Sea issues were signed with Azerbaijan,” President Rouhani said. “Joint oil and gas exploration and production, as well as transit cooperation have been launched.”

The Iranian president said that this transit cooperation is very important for Iran's relations with Azerbaijan, Russia, Europe, the Caucasus and other countries.

President Rouhani added that Iran has good relations with Azerbaijan in industry, pharmaceutics, medicine and science.

News.Az

