Rouhani: Iran ready to re-establish "friendly ties with some countries"

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani described Iran's relations with its neighbors as being at the best level and said that Iran is ready to re-establish friendly ties with one or two more regional countries, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

The president made the remarks while addressing people who had gathered in a stadium in the country's Golestan province.

"We are not afraid of the insidious plans of the enemy and we will leave the problems behind," Rouhani said. "The US and their supporters can not kneel the great people and their brave leader down."

President Rouhani accompanied by a number of his cabinet members arrived in Golestan province in the morning on Jan. 14. During his two-day stay in the province, he will review the process of development in the province and get familiar with problems the province's people are facing.

