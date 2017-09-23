Rouhani: Iran to boost missile capabilities

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iran will strengthen its missile capabilities and will not seek permission from any country to do so, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said, addressing an armed forces parade in Tehran.

“We will increase our military power as a deterrent. We will strengthen our missile capabilities ... We will not seek permission from anyone to defend our country,” Rouhani said in a speech broadcast on state television.

Iran had announced a new ballistic missile Khorramshahr with range of 2,000 km, capable of carrying several warheads, Tasnim news agency reported.

News.Az

