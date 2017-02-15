Rouhani: Iran welcomes deepening ties with EU

+ ↺ − 16 px

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Iran welcomes deepening ties with the EU members in all spheres.

Speaking at a meeting with Luxembourg's Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean Asselborn, Rouhani called for expansion of ties in banking and insurance spheres, the official news website of Iranian government said, according to Vestnik Kavkaza.

“Nowadays, the main key to economic cooperation is banking and insurance issues,” Trend cited Rouhani as saying.

Elaborating on ways for expansion of economic ties with the Europe, Rouhani added that Iran and Europe can cooperate in the spheres of energy and transit.

Rouhani also touched upon Iran’s nuclear deal with the world powers inked in 2015 saying Tehran will keep its promises as far as the other sides of the nuclear accord honor their commitments.

News.Az

