Rouhani nominates 3 female to cabinet

Iran President Hassan Rouhani has nominated three women into his new cabinet, ISNA reported, Aug 9.

Accordingly, Masumeh Ebtekar was appointed as Vice President for Women and Family Affairs, Laya Joneidi as Vice President for Legal Affairs, and Shahindokht Molaverdi as aide in Citizenship Rights Affairs.

Ebtekar served headed the Environmental Protection Organization in the Rouhani’s first administration (2013-17). She previously held the same office from 2 August 1997 to 3 August 2005 under Mohammad Khatami, making her the first female Vice President of Iran.

Ebtekar became famous as “Mary”, the spokesperson of the students who took hostages and occupied the US Embassy in 1979.

Joneidi is a Law Professor at University of Tehran, specializing in trade and arbitration law. She has been Legal Deputy to the Minister of Science since 2013.

Molaverdi is an academician, feminist, jurist and scholar, who served as Vice President for Women and Family Affairs in the first Rouhani administration.

