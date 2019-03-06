Rouhani: Rasht-Astara railway will be constructed with Azerbaijan’s help

The Rasht-Astara railway will be built in Iran with help from Azerbaijan, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in his address to a crowd in Iran’s northern Gil

According to Rouhani, Iran has high-level ties with Azerbaijan, Russia, Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

Rouhani added that cargo is currently being transported via railways to different countries, including Russia, Georgia and other countries in Europe, through the Iranian border town of Astara and the nearby Azerbaijani city of the same name.

"The Qazvin-Rasht railway will be put into operation today," he said.

Iranian president said that the government will do its utmost for building the rest of the Rasht-Astara railroad as soon as possible.

News.Az

