Rouhani: Trump more evil than any other US presidents

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that Donald Trump is by far "the worse, more evil" US president with more sinister plans against the Islamic Republic.

Rouhani added that "despite the fact that the US as one of the signatories to the nuclear deal has pulled from the agreement, we are happy that the Islamic Republic has acted in a way that today, all countries except a few, are condemning the US and praising Iran, and this is unprecedented in that past 40 years."

"For the first time in the history of the United Nations, Iran’s right to enrichment has been acknowledged," he stressed.

"Of course, the right to peaceful use of nuclear energy belongs to all countries but the UNSC has not given this right to any country so far and has acknowledged this right only for the Islamic Republic of Iran," Mehr news agency cited Rouhani as saying.

