Rouhani underplays significance of US sanctions on Iran

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has played down the potential impact of the recent US sanctions on the policies of the Islamic Republic.

“Such sanctions have no impact on the Iranian nation. They neither reduce the resistance of the people and the Islamic Republic of Iran nor change our manners and policies,” IRNA news agency quoted the president as saying at a cabinet meeting this morning.

He further added that Iran will respond to the decision by the US House of Representatives on passing fresh sanctions on Tehran.

The president also stressed that Iran will continue to strengthen its defense might despite the international concerns.

The US House of Representatives voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to slap new sanctions on Iran, Russia and North Korea. The Republican-controlled Senate passed an earlier version of the bill with near-unanimous support, Reuters reported.

