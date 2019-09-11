Round table discussions on political processes underway in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The round table discussions entitled "Inadmissibility of external interventions in political processes in Azerbaijan" is being held in Baku, Trend reports on Sept. 11.

The heads of several political parties, NGOs operating in Azerbaijan, media representatives and political experts are involved in the event.

Azerbaijani Deputy Prime Minister, Deputy Chairman and Executive Secretary of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party Ali Ahmadov represents the ruling party during the event.

News.Az

News.Az