Rovnag Abdullayev re-elected AFFA president

President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Rovnag Abdullayev has been elected president of the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA) for the fourth time.

Rovnag Abdullayev was re-elected the president of the association for the next four years by voting at its conference on Jan. 28.

Rovnag Abdullayev has been the head of AFFA since 2008.

News.Az

