Rovnag Abdullayev: We are very close to transportation of natural gas to Europe

"We are very close to transportation of natural gas to Europe."

A few years ago Azerbaijan chose construction of export pipeline to Europe. The Southern Gas Corridor was initiated by Azerbaijan, SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev said at the 25th Caspian Oil and Gas Conference.

According to him, the SGC is a megaproject which is being carried out in two continents and some countries.

‘However, we are very close to transportation of natural gas to Europe. The infrastructure has been completed for transportation of first commercial gas to Turkey. I’m sure we’ll get result of these works’, he added.

SOCAR President noted that Azerbaijan is an engine of all these projects: ‘Both regional countries and different companies benefit from these projects. After having new gas transportation route, Azerbaijan will export its gas to any direction. This will strengthen country’s economic independence and international position. For the present, the most perspective gas market is Europe. We believe that Azerbaijan’s gas will meet Europe’s demand for gas in the near future’.

News.Az