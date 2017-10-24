Rovshan Rzayev: Armenia's policy of undermining talks 'vivid example of Neanderthal level mentality'

+ ↺ − 16 px

"So-called molecular geneticist deputy foreign minister of Armenia Shavarsh Kocharyan yet again confuses laboratory with diplomacy."

The statement came from Rovshan Rzayev, Member of Executive Board of Azerbaijani Community of Nagorno-Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan

"After the Presidents' Geneva meeting with irresponsible behavior and military provocations Armenia's policy of undermining negotiations is vivid example of still Neanderthal level mentality of official Yerevan. As geneticist Kocharyan probably knows that there is a long way of evolution from Neanderthalism to homesapiens. But it is pity for Armenian people that within that process of evolution they have to suffer under such immature and criminal political regime," Rovshan Rzayev said.

