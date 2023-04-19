Rowan Wilson confirmed as New York’s first Black chief judge

+ ↺ − 16 px

New York’s Senate on Tuesday confirmed Rowan Wilson as the state's first Black chief judge to lead its top court, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Wilson will lead the Court of Appeals in New York and replace Janet DiFiore, who stepped down seven months ago.

Known to be a liberal-leaning judge, Wilson has served as an associate judge on the court since 2017.

''Judge Wilson will bring honor to our court and will help lead our court in a new direction that will stand up for all New Yorkers,'' Senate majority leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said.

