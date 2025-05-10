Rubio announces new India-Pakistan ceasefire

+ ↺ − 16 px

This morning, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced the governments of India and Pakistan have “agreed to an immediate ceasefire and to start talks on a broad set of issues at a neutral site,” News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Rubio said that the ceasefire came about after he and Vice President JD Vance had engaged with senior Indian and Pakistani officials, including Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Shehbaz Sharif, External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, Chief of Army Staff Asim Munir, and National Security Advisors Ajit Doval and Asim Malik.

