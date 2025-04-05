Rubio responds to criticism of US inaction in Myanmar earthquake relief

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has dismissed accusations that Washington was left unable to help in the Myanmar earthquake due to the Donald Trump administration's shuttering of its humanitarian aid agency.

Asked why the US had not meaningfully responded, as it routinely has to past such disasters, Rubio said "we are not the government of the world", News.Az reports, citing BBC.



Earlier this week, former officials at the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) said the US was left unable to send rescuers and dogs due to the agency's dismantling.

Rubio said the US had to balance global humanitarian rescue work with "other needs" and "other priorities" that were in the US national interests.

"There's a lot of other rich countries in the world, they should all be pitching in.

"We're going to do our part. We already have people there. We'll have more people there. We'll help as much as we can [but] it's not the easiest place to work… they have a military junta that doesn't like us," Rubio said.

On Tuesday, a former USAID official told the BBC the shuttering of the agency, led by the billionaire Trump adviser Elon Musk, meant the White House could not send teams from the US to save lives in the immediate aftermath of the 28 March magnitude 7.7 earthquake.

The confirmed death toll rose to 3,354 on 4 April, Myanmar's ruling military said. The number of injured stood at 4,508, while 220 were still missing.

Routinely in such earthquakes, the US can deploy up to 200 rescue workers and sniffer dogs along with specialist equipment, and is often the biggest and best equipment foreign response team on the ground.

Last week, the state department said a US team of three advisers based in the region was being sent to disaster zone.

Speaking to reporters at a Nato meeting in Brussels, Rubio blamed the military regime in Myanmar for the lack of access, even though the state department said earlier this week the country had made a formal request for assistance.

