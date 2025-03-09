Rubio: Ukraine would have lost the conflict without Starlink

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States has no intention of cutting off Ukraine from the Starlink satellite communications system, without which Kyiv would lose the conflict.





US Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced this on the social network X, News.Az reported.

He commented on the statement by Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski, who claimed that his country's Ministry of Digitalization "pays about $50 million a year for Starlink for Ukraine," and criticized SpaceX, which owns Starlink, for its willingness to disconnect Kyiv from the system. "You're just making it up. No one has threatened to cut Ukraine off from Starlink. And you should be grateful, because without Starlink, Ukraine would have lost this war long ago, and the Russians would now be on the border with Poland," the US Secretary of State emphasized.

News.Az