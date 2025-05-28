Rubio: US recognizes Azerbaijan’s growing importance as energy supplier, transport hub

+ ↺ − 16 px

The United States recognizes Azerbaijan’s growing importance as an energy supplier and transport hub, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said in his congratulatory message on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

The congratulatory message was posted on the State Department’s website, News.Az reports.

“On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate you and the people of Azerbaijan on your Independence Day,” Rubio said.

He also reaffirmed US support for Azerbaijan’s sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity.

“The United States continues to support efforts to promote peace and stability in the region, which are crucial for the prosperity of the South Caucasus, and we celebrate the agreement reached this year by Azerbaijan and Armenia on the text of a peace treaty. We also recognize Azerbaijan’s growing importance as an energy supplier and transport hub,” Rubio emphasized.

“Our partnership, built over the past 33 years, continues to advance shared interests in security, energy cooperation, and economic growth. The United States remains dedicated to supporting fundamental freedoms in Azerbaijan, including freedom of the press, consistent with Azerbaijan’s constitution. We look forward to deepening our collaboration and working together to ensure a peaceful, prosperous future for Azerbaijan and the entire region,” the top US diplomat added.

News.Az