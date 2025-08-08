Rubio: “We will be here to sign the start of a peace deal between Azerbaijan and Armenia”

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed confidence in the imminent signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia. In an interview with EWTN, Rubio emphasized the U.S. commitment to fostering global peace and highlighted the role of President Donald Trump in recent peace efforts.

Speaking on the broader commitment of the U.S. to global peace, Secretary Rubio said: “On the broader issue of peace, the President [Donald Trump] is committed to peace and committed to being the President of peace. And so, we saw when India and Pakistan went to war, we got involved directly, and the President was able to deliver on that peace, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Cambodia and Thailand more recently; Azerbaijan and Armenia, hopefully—we’re taping this here today, but on Friday of this week, we’ll be here to sign an agreement and the beginning of a peace deal there. DRC-Rwanda—a 30-year war, 7 million people killed—we were able to bring them here to sign it. Obviously, peace is not permanent. It always has to be worked and maintained.”

News.Az