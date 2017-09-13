Rules for use of civil unmanned aerial vehicles developed in Azerbaijan

Rules for use of civil unmanned aerial vehicles developed in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Administration of Civil Aviation and Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) have developed draft Rules for the use of civil unmanned aerial vehicles.

The Administration reports that the project contains requirements for the management of civil unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as standards and conditions for safety and operation.

"Taking into account the remarks and proposals received from the relevant state structures (10 structures in total), the project passed the stage of coordination and was submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan. The Cabinet set an instruction to approve the rules," the report says.

According to the message, at the next stages the administration will make necessary changes to the draft Rules.

The rules are posted on the official website of the State Administration of Civil Aviation in the section "Draft legal acts".

News.Az

News.Az