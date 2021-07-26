Rules of quarantine regime still valid in Azerbaijan, says official

Rules of quarantine regime still valid in Azerbaijan, says official

+ ↺ − 16 px

The rules of the quarantine regime are still valid in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Department for Economic Affairs and Policy of Innovative Development of the Presidential Administration Shahmar Movsumov said on Monday.

“I urge everyone to follow them,” Movsumov said. “It is very important for these rules to be observed by everyone.”

"The quarantine regime has been weakened, but the rules remain in force,” the presidential added. “That is, the requirements for observing social distance, hygiene rules, and the use of masks in enclosed facilities remain in force."

News.Az