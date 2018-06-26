Ruling coalition of Knesset withdraws bill on recognition of 1915 events in Ottoman Turkey as 'genocide'

Ruling coalition of Knesset withdraws bill on recognition of 1915 events in Ottoman Turkey as 'genocide'

On the eve of voting in the Knesset, the ruling coalition decided not to support the Meretz bill on recognizing the events in the Ottoman Empire in 1915 as a "genocide of Armenians".

According to the Israeli media outlets, the Tuesday vote was canceled, and the bill was withdrawn.

The coalition announced that it would not support the Meretz bill and would draw up its "alternative" version. According to Ynet, in the bill of the coalition the events will be called "tragedy", but not "genocide".

