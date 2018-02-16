Ruling New Azerbaijan Party begins signature campaign

+ ↺ − 16 px

The New Azerbaijan Party (NAP) has launched a signature campaign for the support of the candidacy of Ilham Aliyev, nominated by the NAP for the presidential election.

Next presidential election in Azerbaijan is to be held on April 11, 2018, according to an order signed Feb. 5 by the country's President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the requirement of Election Code, a political party must collect 40,000 signatures for the support of candidacy it nominated, the NAP told Trend.

At least 50 signatures have to be collected from each of minimum 60 electoral districts, according to the law.

The New Azerbaijan Party traditionally plans to collect required number of signatures from each of 125 existing electoral districts.

The 6th congress of the New Azerbaijan Party was held in the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku Feb. 8. The decision was made during the congress to nominate chairman of the party Ilham Aliyev as a presidential candidate. The decision was unanimously adopted.

The Central Election Commission approved Ilham Aliyev's candidacy for the upcoming presidential election on Feb. 14.

News.Az

