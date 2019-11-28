Yandex metrika counter

Ruling party proposes to dissolve Azerbaijani Parliament

Ruling party proposes to dissolve Azerbaijani Parliament

A proposal was put forward to dissolve the Azerbaijani Parliament at an urgent meeting of the Political Council of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (YAP), Trend reports.

The issue will be raised at the parliamentary meeting tomorrow.

The ruling party represents the majority in the Parliament.

The last parliamentary elections were held on Nov. 1, 2015 in Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani Parliament consists of 125 deputies and all of them are elected by the majority system.

