Run-off parliamentary elections starts in Iran

The run-off parliamentary elections to send 10 remaining lawmakers to the legislative body started in Iran on Friday morning, IRNA reports.

Eligible people will cast votes in 3,100 ballot stations in 10 constituencies across the country.

About 100 thousand people are working today to ensure a smooth election.

Necessary health protocols are in place in the balloting stations due to the coronavirus pandemic.

