Russia, Iran boost trade turnover by 48% in Q1 2024
Russia and Iran increased the trade turnover by 48% year on year as of the end of the first quarter of 2024, with Russian exports to Iran surging by 778% and imports from Iran by 13%, the press service of the Russian government said after the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Oil Minister of Iran Javad Owji.
Novak introduced Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev as the new chairman of the Russian part of the Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation.