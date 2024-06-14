Russia, Iran boost trade turnover by 48% in Q1 2024

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Iran increased the trade turnover by 48% year on year as of the end of the first quarter of 2024, with Russian exports to Iran surging by 778% and imports from Iran by 13%, the press service of the Russian government said after the meeting between Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak and Oil Minister of Iran Javad Owji.



The parties discussed bilateral interaction in all tracks of the intergovernmental commission, including cooperation in economic, energy and transport spheres, and in tourism.Novak introduced Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev as the new chairman of the Russian part of the Russian-Iranian commission on trade and economic cooperation.

News.Az