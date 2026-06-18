Russia accuses Ukraine of killing worker at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

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The head of Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, has accused Ukraine of killing a key employee in a drone strike near the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

Alexei Likhachev, the chief of Rosatom, stated on Thursday that Ukrainian drones targeted the nearby city of Enerhodar, which serves as the primary residential hub for the facility's workforce. According to Likhachev, the Wednesday attack killed an employee from the station's central repair workshop and left a second worker fighting for their life in the hospital, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Likhachev emphasized that the casualties involved core personnel whose expertise is directly responsible for maintaining the safe operation of Europe's largest nuclear power station. This incident follows a similar accusation by Moscow in April, which claimed another plant employee was killed in a Ukrainian drone strike.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been under Russian control since shortly after forces entered Ukraine in 2022. Since then, the facility has remained a highly volatile flashpoint, with both Moscow and Kyiv frequently trading blame for military actions that threaten the site's safety.

Ukraine has not yet responded to the allegations, and the claims have not been independently verified.

News.Az