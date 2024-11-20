Russia accuses US of prolonging Ukraine war with increased weapons aid

+ ↺ − 16 px

On Wednesday, Russia accused the United States of prolonging the conflict in Ukraine by escalating weapons shipments to Kyiv, especially with the potential return of Donald Trump to the White House.

"If you look at the trends of the outgoing US administration, they are fully committed to continuing the war in Ukraine and are doing everything they can to do so," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists, News.Az reports, citing foreign media. Peskov was responding to the US saying it would soon provide Ukraine with antipersonnel land mines.Both Moscow and Kyiv are jockeying to secure an upper hand on the battlefield ahead of Trump assuming office in January 2025.The Republican has repeatedly criticised US support for Ukraine and claimed he could secure a ceasefire within hours -- comments that have triggered fears in Kyiv and Europe about Ukraine's ability to withstand the Russian attacks without American support.Moscow has significantly escalated its aerial campaign this week, launching multiple deadly missile strikes and targeting Ukraine's energy grid. Ukraine meanwhile has fired long-range US-supplied ATACMS missiles at Russian territory for the first time since the White House authorised such strikes, drawing scorn and promises of retribution in Moscow.

News.Az