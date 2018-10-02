Russia and China eye building joint lunar station

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia is looking at building a lunar station jointly with Chinese partners, CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, said, TASS reports.

"China is a serious partner. I don’t rule out that as soon as we agree the outlines of our lunar program with the Americans, it is our manned lunar program, the formation of a research station on Moon’s surface is likely to be carried out with our Chinese partners. They can be equal partners already in the coming years," he told Russia’s TV Channel One.

According to Rogozin, Russia’s first unmanned lunar mission will be launched in 2021.

"We plan to land on Moon. A drill will be activated to collect lunar soil samples that will be taken to Earth," he said.

