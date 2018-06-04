Russia and China may approve 'a good package of agreements' during Putin's visit — Lavrov

Russia and China will approve "a very good package of arrangements," during the state visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said at a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday.

"Soon there will be another meeting - a state visit of the Russian president to China on the eve of the SCO [Shanghai Cooperation Organization] summit in Qingdao," he said, TASS reports.

"In my opinion, we have a very good package of agreements, which will be approved," Lavrov added.

The minister also noted that Moscow is counting on the development of foreign policy coordination between Russia and China.

"Today we can also compare notes before tomorrow's meeting of BRICS foreign ministers," he said adding that the importance of the bloc in global affairs is steadily increasing.

Lavrov and Wang Yi arrived in Pretoria to attend a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of BRICS, which will be held on Monday.

The SCO summit will be held June 9-10 in the city of Qingdao (Shandong Province) in the east of China.

