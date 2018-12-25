Russia and Iran agree on military cooperation in 2019

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Iran agreed on the roadmap for military cooperation in 2019. The agreement was signed in Tehran during the second session of the Russian-Iranian working group for the implementation of a bilateral agreement on military cooperation.

The Russian delegation was led by the deputy chief of the Russian Army General Staff, Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov. Iran was represented by the deputy Commander of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces for International Affairs, Brigadier General Ghadir Nezami.

The sides also discussed the bilateral military cooperation to fight terrorism, Fars news agency reported.

The agreement on Moscow-Tehran military cooperation was signed in January 2015. It was inked by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Dehghan.

News.Az

News.Az