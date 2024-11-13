Russia and Iran close to finalizing comprehensive partnership agreement - Zakharova

+ ↺ − 16 px

Maria Zakharova, spokesperson for Russia's Foreign Ministry, confirmed that Russia and Iran are finalizing the details and timeline for a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement, News.Az reports citing Russian media.

"Regarding the new intergovernmental treaty on comprehensive strategic partnership between Russia and Iran, as you know, it is ready," she stated, addressing rumours that the countries had changed their minds about signing the agreement.Zakharova added that the treaty will be signed during a bilateral visit in a formal setting, with the dates still under coordination.Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov stated that the upcoming agreement will be a "significant factor in strengthening Russia-Iran relations."Iran's IRNA news agency has also reported that the new treaty between Russia and Iran will mark a historic turning point in the two countries' relations.The Iranian ambassador had previously stated that the document would be ready for signing during the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan city. However, the two presidents agreed that the agreement will be signed after the summit, during a separate visit by the Iranian leader to Russia. Iranian officials suggested that the country might reconsider its nuclear doctrine if faced with a threat.

News.Az