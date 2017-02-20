Russia and Iran start construction of TPP in Hormozgan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Iran started construction of a thermal power plant 'Sirik' in the southern Iranian province of Hormozgan - the ceremony of laying the first stone will be held today.

The event will be attended by the Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak, the Iranian Energy Minister Hamid Chitchian and the governor of the province of Hormozgan Jasem Jaderi.

The contract for the construction of four power units of the Sirik thermal power plant was signed between the Russian and Iranian companies in summer 2016.

Russia will allocate Iran the state export credit for five years due to the construction of the plant, TASS reported.

