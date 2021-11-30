Russia and Italy discuss situation in South Caucasus

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko met with the Italian Ambassador Giorgio Starace on November 30, News.Az reports citing the Russian Foreign Ministry.

The sides conducted a thorough exchange of views on the situation in the South Caucasus in the context of the talks between the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia held on Nov. 26 in Sochi.

"Both sides expressed interest in an early stabilization of the situation in the South Caucasus in order to ensure the security and economic development of the region," the ministry added.

News.Az