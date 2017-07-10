Russia and OPEC to discuss oil in Istanbul

Russia and OPEC to discuss oil in Istanbul

The 22nd World Petroleum Congress 2017 is being held in Istanbul on 9-13 July 2017.

Secretary General of Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) Mohammed Barkindo and Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak will hold talks at the 22nd World Petroleum Congress (WPC) in Turkey’s Istanbul this week, RIA Novosti reported.

The event’s agenda includes the plenary session, ministerial sessions and the round table discussions on the level of CEOs.

News.Az