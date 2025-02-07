Russia announces plan to expand role in global nuclear projects

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia intends to expand its involvement in various international nuclear initiatives, according to Rosatom CEO Alexey Likhachev.

Speaking after a meeting with International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi, Likhachev emphasized the country's commitment to increasing its role in both bilateral and multilateral nuclear projects, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

"Of course, we will increase our participation in bilateral and multilateral international nuclear projects," CEO of the Russian nuclear corporation said.

"Our interaction with the IAEA and direct support for our projects are valuable to us," he added.

According to him, today's talks focused on the further development of nuclear technologies.

"I agree with Rafael - without stopping for a second to work on today's challenges, we must continue to look to the future," the Rosatom CEO stressed.

Likhachev assured that the Russian side "is ready to inform the global community, the world nuclear family, about plans for the development of the country's nuclear energy, including the development of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant."

News.Az