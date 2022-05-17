Russia announces withdrawal from Council of Baltic Sea States

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia has officially decided to quit the Council of the Baltic Sea States, the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday, News.Az reports.

Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov sent a message to envoys of CBSS member states, EU High Representative Josep Borrell, as well as to the Council Secretariat in Stockholm, notifying them about Russia’s withdrawal from the organization, said the statement.

The ministry stressed that this move will not affect Russia’s presence in the region.

“Attempts to push our country away from the Baltic are doomed to fail. We will continue working with responsible partners, hold event on key issues of development of the Baltic Region - our common heritage, we will continue to protect interests of our compatriots,” the ministry added.

