Russia appoints new ambassador to Azerbaijan

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed an order appointing Mikhail Evdokimov as the country’s ambassador to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.

Evdokimov previously served as the director of the first department of the CIS countries of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation responsible for multilateral cooperation.


