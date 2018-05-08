Russia appoints new envoy to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mikhail Bocharnikov has been appointed the new ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary of Russia to Azerbaijan, the press service of the Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia said in a statement May 8.

He replaces Vladimir Dorokhin on this post, AzVision reports.

Activity of the Baku diocese office was discussed during the meeting of His Holiness Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia with the newly appointed Ambassador Bocharnikov.

During the conversation, topical issues of church-state interaction in Azerbaijan were discussed.

Bocharnikov completed his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan in 2018.

News.Az

