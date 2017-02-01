Russia approves design of new banknotes

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Russian Central Bank has approved design of new banknotes with denomination of 200 and 2,000 rubles.

Report informs citing RIA Novosti that banknotes with 200 rubles denomination will depict symbols of Sevastopol city, while 2,000 popular destinations in Far East.

According to Russian Bank, new banknotes will be in circulation in 2017.

Notably, a contest was held in June-October 2016 to select the images the new banknotes will carry. Final choice was made by All-Russian vote.

News.Az

