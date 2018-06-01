Russia, Armenia to mull Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russia and Armenia will discuss the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Deputy Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Information and Press Department Artyom Kozhin said at a press conference June 1, according to AzVision.

He noted that the discussions will be held as part of the visit of Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan to Russia on June 7.

“An exchange of views will take place regarding the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict’s settlement, in which Russia, along with the other co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group, plays an active mediating role,” he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

